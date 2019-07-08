The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted Sioux Falls East Post 15 and the Minot Post 26 Vistas in a triangular at Hyde Stadium on Sunday evening.
The first game of the day saw Sioux Falls East face the Vistas. Sioux Falls East won 10-8 after scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch the victory.
The second game of the day saw Post 8 play Sioux Falls East. Post 8 jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the second inning, with three of those runs coming off a Garrett Stout triple. Sioux Falls East rallied to tie things up in the top of the seventh inning when Brandon Ford and Tada Naoe scored on an Andy Gordon error. Gordon redeemed himself in the bottom of the inning. He hit a walk-off single that scored Garrett Stout to clinch to 7-6 Post 8 victory.
Matthew Lusk led Post 8 to victory on the mound. He surrendered four runs on one hit in one inning, striking out one.
Nick Kemper took the loss for Sioux Falls East Post 15. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on one hit.
The third and final game of the night saw Post 8 take on the Vistas. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, with both runs coming off Vistas errors. The Vistas tied things up after RBI singles by Alex Schimke and Dylan Buchanan. Post 8 regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Grey Zabel scored on a Cade Hinkle sacrifice fly. That lead would not stand. The Vistas scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, which was all they needed to secure a 5-3 victory.
Dylan Buchanan got the win for the Vistas. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over two and a third innings, striking out one and walking one.
Andrew Coverdale took the loss for Post 8. He went one inning, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out two.
Post 8 (18-13) hosted the Vistas for the third straight day on Monday afternoon. They also hosted Watertown Post 17 on Monday evening. Neither game had started as of the writing of this story. They will conclude their week with a trip to the Gopher Classic in the Twin Cities.
