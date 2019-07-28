The Pierre Post 8 legion baseball team competed in the South Dakota American Legion State A Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell over the weekend. They faced the Renner Royals Post 307 on Friday, and Harrisburg Post 45 on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Royals jump out to a 3-0 lead after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Post 8 scratched across their first run of the game in the fourth inning when Garrett Stout scored on a Cade Hinkle double. The Royals pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to stretch their lead to 5-1. Post 8 attempted a comeback in the final inning, but it wasn’t quite enough. The Royals won 5-3 to advance to the winners bracket.
Reece Arbogast was credited with the victory for the Royals. He lasted seven innings, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out four and walking zero.
Maguire Raske took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered five runs on eight hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
Saturday’s game against Harrisburg was not as action packed. Jake Mayer got Post 8 on the board in the top of the third inning when he scored on a wild pitch. Andy Gordon scored on a Matt Lusk single in the top of the seventh inning to stretch Post 8’s lead. That would be all the scoring that either team could muster. Post 8 eliminated Harrisburg after winning 2-0.
Grey Zabel earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out 11.
Tyson Kogel took the loss for Harrisburg Post 45. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out three and walking one.
Post 8 (23-22) faced Brandon Valley Post 131 at 1 p.m. on Saturday. That game had yet to start as of the writing of this story.
State Tournament scores
Friday Games
Yankton Post 12 4, Rapid City Post 22 1
Renner Post 307 5, Pierre Post 8 3
Brandon Valley Post 131 10, Watertown Post 17 0
Mitchell Post 18 5, Harrisburg Post 45 1
Saturday Games
Rapid City Post 22 3, Watertown Post 17 2
Pierre Post 8 2, Harrisburg Post 45, 0
Yankton Post 12 5, Brandon Valley Post 131 4
Renner Post 307 4, Mitchell Post 18 2
Sunday Games
Pierre Post 8 (23-22) vs. Brandon Valley Post 131 (30-18), 1 p.m. CT
Rapid City Post 22 (45-14) vs. Mitchell Post 18 (33-16), 3:30 p.m. CT
Yankton Post 12 (26-21) vs. Renner Post 307 (34-22), 7 p.m. CT
