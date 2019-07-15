The Pierre Post 8 finished up their regular season on Sunday with a pair of games against Duluth and Elk River at the Gopher Classic in Big Willow Park in Hopkins.
Post 8 found themselves down 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. They roared back to take their first lead of the game thanks to runs by River Iverson, Andy Gordon, Jack Van Camp and Cobey Carr. Duluth scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, but that would be as far as their rally would get. Post 8 defeated Duluth 5-4 for their first win of the 2019 Gopher Classic.
Aaron Booth got the win for Post 8. He allowed six hits and four runs over four and a third innings, striking out one. Matthew Lusk recorded the last eight outs to secure the save.
Ethan Neveau took the loss for Duluth. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out three and walking one.
The second game of the day went into the fourth inning tied 2-2. Elk River broke that tie when Payton Mielke came across to score. They extended their lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning when Charlie Eldredge and Sam Erickson scored. Post would not go away quietly. Cade Hinkle and Andy Gordon scored on a Matthew Lusk double. That would be the closest Post 8 would get. Elk River got the outs necessary in the top of the seventh to clinch a 5-4 win.
Payton Mielke got the win for Elk River. He surrendered four runs on eight hits over five and a third innings, walking one. Tyson Dusesky recorded the last five outs to earn the save.
Cobey Carr took the loss for Post 8. He allowed one hit and two runs over two innings.
Post 8 (20-18) will next see action at the Region Baseball Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Action for the Region Baseball Tournament is scheduled to run Thursday-Sunday. Who and when Post 8 will play has yet to be revealed.
