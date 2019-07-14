The Pierre Post 8 baseball team competed in the Gopher Classic this past weekend in Hopkins. They played Papillion Post 32 of Nebraska and the West Fargo Patriots on Friday. Post 8 faced the Hopkins Flyers on Saturday morning.
The first game of the weekend for Post 8 saw them take on Papillion. The game was scoreless going into the third inning. That would be where Papillion would explode for eight runs. They extended their lead in the fourth inning when Cameron Boone hit a home run. Post 8 could not get the bats going against Papillion pitching. Papillion won 9-0 via the eight run rule.
Gage Ingram earned the win for Papillion Post 32. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out seven.
Maguire Raske took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered eight runs on six hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Post 8’s second game on Friday saw them take on the Patriots. The Patriots got things started with an eight-run first inning. Post 8 got their first runs of the weekend when Matt Lusk and Garrett Stout came across to score. Both teams traded runs in the middle of the game. The Patriots regained control in the bottom of the fifth inning when Lance Oster scored on a Cooper Borchardt double. Brennan Haman scored on a walk-off bases loaded walk to clinch an 11-3 Patriots victory via the eight run rule.
Carter Dodd led the Patriots to the victory on the mound. He went three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out two and walking one.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for Post 8. He allowed five hits and nine runs over four innings, striking out five.
Post 8 faced the Flyers on Saturday morning. Both teams scored three runs in the third inning. The Flyers took momentum in the bottom of the fourth inning when Cole Anderson and Will Stein scored on a Luke Polyak double. Stein put up another insurance run for the Flyers, who got the outs necessary to clinch a 6-3 win.
Jason Schumacher got the win for the Flyers. He allowed four hits and three runs over six innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Grey Zabel took the loss for Post 8. He allowed five hits and five runs over five innings, striking out five.
Post 8 (19-17) have lost all three games they’ve played in the Gopher Classic, as well as five of their last six games. They faced Duluth and Elk River on Sunday morning in their final games of the Gopher Classic. Neither game had started by the writing of this story.
