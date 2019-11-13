The inaugural Post 8 Pancake Feed sponsored by Krueger Contracting at the American Legion Post 8 cabin in Pierre on Nov. 23. Serving begins around 7 a.m. CT, and will end around 11 a.m. CT.
The pancake feed will feature not only pancakes, but sausage, juice and coffee. A free will donation will be accepted. Money raised during the pancake feed will go towards keeping the cost of playing Legion baseball in the area affordable for those wanting to play. The Post 8 board members welcome those both old and new to the Post 8 baseball program to attend.
A special fact about Legion baseball is that there are currently about 3,500 Legion baseball teams in the United States. 2025 will mark the 100th anniversary of Legion baseball, which has its roots in South Dakota.
