The Post 8 14U baseball team played the Yankton Lakers 14U baseball team in the Gold Bracket Championship Game of the South Dakota 14U State Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
Post 8 got on the board in the first inning, and they never let up. Their first run came when Brecken Krueger scored on an RBI groundout by Lincoln Kienholz. Jack Merkwan and Jayden Wiebe also came across to score in the first inning. Wiebe and Kienholz each scored two more runs throughout the game. Post 8 scored at least one run in the last three innings. The Lakers were held in check offensively. They got two hits and zero runs. Post 8 ended up on the winning end of a 10-0 score to win the championship game.
Brady Getz earned the victory for Post 8. He lasted three innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero. Jackson Edman came into the game in the fourth inning. He threw four innings in relief. Edman told the Capital Journal that winning State is a great feeling.
“We worked so hard for this all season,” Edman said “It feels good to accomplish what we’ve been working on. It’s pretty great to win this here, because it means our fans didn’t have to travel.”
Garrett Nelson took the loss for the Lakers. He surrendered four runs on two hits over three innings, striking out one.
This group of kids have won multiple state championships in various levels of baseball. Post 8 coach Connor Gerber told the Capital Journal that coaching these kids has been a blast.
“They’re a great group of kids,” Gerber said. “Doing this here in front of our home fans here at Hyde Stadium is awesome. The kids played phenomenally, from hitting to pitching to defense. It’s been an awesome blast.”
For Gerber, this is his first State Tournament won as a head coach of the 14U Post 8 team. He was a part of the 2017 Post 8 varsity team that won the State Championship. Gerber said it’s different coaching a winning baseball team than playing on one.
“When you’re a coach, and you want to be out there, it’s hard not to be more involved,” Gerber said. “It’s enough to where you’re still doing stuff. It’s different, but I love being able to have done both.”
Post 8 ends their season with a 33-6-1 record.
