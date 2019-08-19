The oldest road race in the Midwest will be followed by an anniversary party for the state’s first running club on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Brookings.
The 57th running of the Jack 15 Road Race begins at 8:30 a.m. in White and ends 15.2 miles later in front of the Campanile on the South Dakota State University campus.
The 50th anniversary of Prairie Striders Running Club will be observed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the South Dakota Art Museum, which is just north of the finish line.
The Jack 15 follows county roads on a course similar to the one run by SDSU cross country team members in 1963, the race’s premiere. Prize money is offered for the top three male and female placers — $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third. All entries will receive a long-sleeve, moisture-wicking T-shirt and all finishers of the 15.2-mile run will receive a medal
There also are relay team options for five-, three- and two-member teams.
Online registration is through allsportcentral.com. Early registration prices are valid through Aug. 31.
A free kids run, which also includes a T-shirt, will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the Campanile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.