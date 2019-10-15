The South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Tuesday afternoon. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Sully Buttes Chargers are both ranked in their respective polls.
In Class 11AA action, the top ranked Govs (7-0) will face the no. 3 ranked Mitchell Kernels in Mitchell. In Class 9A action, the no. 2 ranked Chargers (7-0) will face the Ipswich/Edmunds Central Tigers (4-4) in Onida. Both games are on Friday, and both games kickoff at 7 p.m. CT.
The Stanley County Buffaloes (3-4) and Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers (0-8) will each see action against teams ranked in the Class 11B Poll. The Buffs will face the no. 4 ranked St. Thomas More Cavaliers (6-1) at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre. The Rustlers will face the no. 5 ranked Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans (5-2) in Mount Vernon. Both games are on Friday, and both games kickoff at 7 p.m. CT.
Full South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 14 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (19) 6-1 99 1
2. SF Lincoln (1) 6-1 81 2
3. Brandon Valley 5-2 52 4
4. Harrisburg 5-2 40 3
5. SF O’Gorman 5-2 28 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 7-0 100 1
2. Brookings 6-1 80 2
3. Mitchell 4-3 59 3
4. Huron 4-3 41 4
5. Sturgis 2-5 16 5
Receiving votes: Yankton 4.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 6-1 99 1
2. Dell Rapids (1) 7-0 81 2
3. Madison 4-3 55 4
4. Canton 5-2 44 5
5. Dakota Valley 4-3 15 3
Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Tri-Valley 2.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 7-0 99 1
2. Winner (1) 8-0 81 2
3. Webster Area 7-0 57 3
4. St. Thomas More 6-1 37 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-2 23 5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 3.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 7-0 98 2
2. Bon Homme (2) 7-1 75 1
3. Deuel 6-1 66 3
4. Hamlin 6-2 37 5
5. Baltic 5-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Parker 5, Arlington/Lake Preston 1.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (10) 7-0 90 2
2. Sully Buttes (10) 7-0 89 1
3. Britton-Hecla 6-0 59 3
4. Howard 6-1 36 4
5. Gregory 6-1 24 5
Receiving votes: Warner 2.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (20) 7-0 100 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-1 73 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 5-2 63 3
4. Harding County 6-1 44 4
5. Langford Area 5-2 8 NR
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 7, Scotland 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.