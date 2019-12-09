The Preseason South Dakota Media Basketball Poll was released on Monday, Dec. 9. The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team was the lone local area team to be ranked in any poll.
The Chargers are ranked fourth in the Class B boys poll. They ended last season with a sixth place finish at the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament. The team that beat them for fifth place, White River, is ranked third in Class B. Runner-up DeSmet is ranked first while Viborg-Hurley, who placed fourth in last season’s tournament, is ranked second. Defending Class B champion Clark/Willow Lake is unranked.
Both of the Harrisburg Tigers basketball teams placed third in their respective Class AA State Basketball Tournaments. They both come into the season unranked, although the Harrisburg girls are receiving votes. They will open the season against the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors. The girls’ game is in Harrisburg, while the boys’ game is in Pierre. The varsity games for both match-ups are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Full Preseason South Dakota Media Basketball Poll
Preseason South Dakota Media basketball poll for the 2019-20 season. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.
Boys Class AA
1. O’Gorman (15) 84
2. Yankton (3) 70
3. Brandon Valley 52
4. Roosevelt 32
5. Huron 26
Receiving votes: Lincoln 4, Rapid City Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (15) 87
2. SF Christian (3) 60
3. Dell Rapids 54
4. Lennox 27
5. Sioux Valley 20
Receiving votes: Tea Area 13, Crow Creek 7, Red Cloud 1, Dakota Valley 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (13) 83
2. Viborg-Hurley (4) 68
3. White River 43
4. Sully Buttes (1) 34
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 22
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 9, Canistota 7, Hanson 3, Northwestern 1.
Girls Class AA
1. Lincoln (11) 83
2. O’Gorman (6) 75
3. Stevens 41
4. Washington 31
5. Brandon Valley (1) 28
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 10, Yankton 2.
Class A
T-1. Winner (11) 78
T-1. Lennox (6) 78
3. St. Thomas More (1) 54
4. SF Christian 32
5. West Central 13
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 10, Miller 3, Hamlin 1, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (15) 84
2. Castlewood (1) 55
3. De Smet (1) 52
4. White River (1) 44
5. Ethan 27
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Faith 1.
