The Preseason South Dakota Prep Media High School Basketball Poll for both the boys and girls varsity ranks was released on Monday. None of the three local schools had any teams that were ranked, nor did they receive any votes. Below are breakdowns of each team’s first games of the season, which will take place in the next couple of weeks:
Pierre T.F. RiggsThe Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team will open the season on the road against the Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg on Dec. 11. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs had a 1-19 record last season, while the Tigers went 8-13. The Tigers defeated the Govs 68-61 last season in Pierre. The Govs’ lone victory came on the road when they defeated the Sturgis Scoopers 60-53. The Govs have split the 12 meetings of the two teams (6-6) since 2014. The Govs have lost a lot of production last season, including leading rebounder Grey Zabel, but they return sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz who came into his own during the season.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team will play the Harrisburg Tigers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Dec. 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs went 7-15 last season, while the Tigers went 16-5. The Tigers defeated the Govs twice last season, including a 57-40 victory in the SoDak16. The Govs have lost nine straight games against the Tigers. Their last victory in this matchup came on Dec. 19, 2015.
Stanley CountyThe Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team will open up the season on Dec. 11 against the Lyman Raiders at the newly renovated Lyman Gardens in Presho. That game is a part of a doubleheader with the girls basketball team, which means games start at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs went 8-14 in 2019-20, while the Raiders went 16-7. The Raiders defeated the Buffs 77-64 in Fort Pierre last season. Typically, these two teams play each other twice in one season, with one of those games usually coming in the Jones County Tournament in Mitchell. Since 2005, the Buffs are 8-16 against the Raiders, with their last victory coming on Jan. 16, 2018.
The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team will also start their season on the road, but their first opponent will be the Chamberlain Cubs. That game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 8 in Chamberlain, with the junior varsity games to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs girls went 0-21 last season, and extended their losing streak to 31 straight. The Cubs went 10-12 last season, including a 60-20 victory over the Buffs at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The last victory for the Buffs girls came on Jan. 10, 2018, when they defeated the Bennett County Warriors 45-44 at home. Next Tuesday’s opener will be the first game for the Buffs under new head coach Keely Bracelin.
Sully ButtesLike their neighbors to the southwest, the Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team will open up the season with a trip to Presho to take on the Lyman Raiders. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Chargers went 20-2 last season, qualifying for the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament in the process, but their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the two losses for the Chargers came in their season opener in Onida to the Raiders. Last year’s victory over the Chargers snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Raiders against the Chargers, who have a 13-3 record in this matchup since 2005. However, this season’s Chargers team will look quite different, with many of their top athletes from last season having graduated, including All-State guard Nick Wittler, who led the team in points the past couple of seasons.
The Sully Buttes Chargers girls will open the season on Dec. 8 in Onida against the Ipswich Tigers. Games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers went 11-10 last season, while the Tigers went 15-6. The Tigers defeated the Chargers 50-45 in overtime in Ipswich last season. They have won the last three games between the two teams, but the Chargers have held the advantage historically. They are 12-4 against the Tigers since 2007.
