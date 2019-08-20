The South Dakota Media Preseason Volleyball Poll for the 2019 season was released on Monday. Both Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County are not ranked or receiving votes in their respective polls.
Defending Class AA champion Rapid City Stevens is ranked second, while runner up Sioux Falls Washington is ranked first. Rounding out the top five in Class AA is Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Watertown and Mitchell.
Defending Class A champion Sioux Falls Christian is ranked first with 12 first place votes. Runner-up Miller, who is in Stanley County’s region, is ranked second with fifty total votes, including one first place vote. Mobridge-Pollock, who is also in Region 6A, received one vote.
The defending Class B champion Warner Monarchs are ranked second with 59 total votes, including eight first place votes. Runner-up Northwestern is ranked first with 62 total votes. Faulkton Area, who is in Region 2B with Sully Buttes is ranked fourth with 20 total votes. Sully Buttes received one vote.
South Dakota Media Preseason Volleyball Poll
(Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, as well as total votes)
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Washington (6) 55
2. Rapid City Stevens (4) 49
3. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (3) 44
4. Watertown (1) 37
5. Mitchell 7
Also receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5, Huron 4, Harrisburg 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3, Brookings 2, Aberdeen Central 1
Class A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (12) 68
2. Miller (1) 50
3. McCook Central-Montrose (1) 34
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 13
5. Parker 10
Also receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6, Winner 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Dakota Valley 4, Wagner 4, Madison 3, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 2, Rapid City Christian 2, Tea Area 2, Clark-Willow Lake 1, Mobridge-Pollock 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (6) 62
2. Warner (8) 59
3. Chester Area 35
4. Faulkton Area 20
5. Faith 14
Also receiving votes: Ethan 10, Burke 6, Kimball-White Lake 2, Sully Buttes 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.