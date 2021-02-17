Sophomore guard Remington Price and freshman guard Ray Crow were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Feb. 8-13. Here are their nominations:
Price has dedicated herself to the game of basketball. She spends countless hours not only during the season and out of season to improve her skills. She challenges herself by playing against top competition and seeking others who will provide her with opportunities to improve. Her efforts have led her to become a prolific shooter and consistent scorer. She is averaging a team high 14 points and has made 40 threes. Price is just three shy of joining the Top Five for a season, and she has already put herself in the Top Five all-time as just a sophomore. Price is also the type that works hard to improve in all areas, and has taken steps forward as a defender and rebounder. She continually wants to improve and is coachable in that she genuinely wants to know what to work on and how to do it. She gives her full effort. Price is also always the first to lift a teammate up and be excited for their success. She is a leader through her work on the court, through her interactions with her teammates, and through the way she carries herself in all circumstances. She is a great example of what the Pierre Governor girls’ basketball team wants to be about. The team is excited for all that Price has already accomplished. They can’t wait to see what is in store for her next.
Crow has been a major contributor in both practices and games this entire season. While he is extremely capable of scoring in multiple ways, many of his statistics do not show up in the box score. He makes a tremendous difference in the outcome of a game, which is something he takes pride in. His defensive energy, communication efforts, and confidence have elevated his and his teammate’s performances each day in practice and in games. Crow has a daily desire to learn, and is eager to become the best he can be.
