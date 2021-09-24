Pierre T.F. Riggs juniors Remington Price and Jayden Wiebe were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the Week of Sept. 13-18. Here are their nominations:
Price has been a key contributor to the 8-1 start to the Govs volleyball season, especially in the Govs’ 3-0 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln last Saturday. Price specializes as a defensive player, but she has proven herself more than capable of hitting from the outside. Price is the smallest outside hitter in Class AA at just 5-foot-6-inches. She has contributed key swings for the Govs, finding a power cross court swing accompanied by a perfectly placed roll shot down the line, making her a deep threat to other teams. Price’s jumping ability and speed to her approach makes her difficult to block, and her court awareness of where other teams are playing defense is immeasurable. Her serve-receive passing continues to be strong for the Govs, as she works to perfect her passing in each practice. She is leading the Govs this season in ace serves with 22. Most teams would not play someone in the front as small as Price, but her continued effort to prove everyone wrong is why the Govs need Price on the floor. She is quickly becoming a leader to this group, and her competitiveness that is now spilling on others is just what the Govs need to create tradition in the Govs volleyball program. Price is not afraid to take a big swing on game point, or make an aggressive serve when the Govs need it most. Price is a small player with a huge heart.
Wiebe has really stepped and been a leader as the season has progressed. On top of his leadership, he has been a great player on the field, starting at cornerback and returning a punt for a touchdown against the Douglas Patriots last Friday. The Govs coaches are very thankful for his leadership and work ethic as it has continued to make the entire team better. Wiebe holds himself to a high standard of excellence and continues to raise his own expectations each day, epitomizing the attitude the Govs seek as a team.
