The Sully Buttes Chargers football team hosted the Canistota/Freeman Pride in Onida on Friday night. The winner would earn a trip to the 9A State Football Championship next week.
The Pride opened up the game by jumping out to a 28-6 lead in the first quarter. The Chargers touchdown came when senior quarterback Nick Wittler scored on a five yard run. The game was 42-14 at halftime in favor of the Pride. The Chargers second quarter touchdown came when Wittler threw a 29 yard pass to senior tight end Grant Johnson. Sophomore running back Jordan Schall scored on a five yard run in the second half, but it was too late. The Pride won 56-22.
The Pride had 387 yards on the ground, and 142 yards through the air, which is 529 total yards. The Chargers had 189 yards on the ground, and 170 yards through the air, which is 359 total yards. The game came down to turnovers. The Chargers fumbled the ball twice and threw two interceptions. The Pride turned three of those four turnovers into points.
The Pride (10-1) will next see action in the 9A State Championship Game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings against the Britton-Hecla Braves (10-0) on Thursday morning. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The Pride are the defending Class 9A champions.
The Chargers end their season with a 10-1 record. Friday’s game was the first loss at home for the Chargers seniors in their career. Seniors on the Chargers football team are Tryston Ogle, Nick Wittler, Jack Darling, Grant Johnson and Jett Lamb.
