Prince earns All-State honors

The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association-selected 2022 Class A All-State Boys Basketball Team was announced on Tuesday, with a Stanley County player making the list.
Stanley County senior guard Lathan Prince was named to the Third Team. He averaged 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Dakota Valley junior guard Isaac Bruns was named the Class A State Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 24.2 points and nine rebounds per game. Other First Team honorees include Flandreau senior forward Tash Lunday, Sioux Valley junior guard Oliver Vincent, Tea Area senior guard Cael Lundin, Dakota Valley junior guard Randy Rosenquist and Winner junior guard Blake Volmer.
Second Team honorees are Lennox sophomore guard Porter Ihnen, Mount Vernon/Plankinton junior guard Rus Reed, St. Thomas More senior guard Cade Kandolin, St. Thomas More junior guard Caleb Hollenbeck, Dell Rapids junior guard Brayden Pankonen and Sioux Falls Christian junior forward Ethan Bruns. Other Third Team honorees are Flandreau senior forward Chase LeBrun, Sioux Valley senior center Hayden Ruesink, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte senior guard Rance Harrison, West Central senior guard Grafton Stroup, Tea Area senior guard Jeff Worth and Parker senior guard Carter Robertson.
Lunday leads the way with his third All-State nomination. Isaac Bruns, Vincent and Lundin are all two-time nominees.
