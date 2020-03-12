The Big Dakota Conference All-Conference boys and girls basketball teams were released on Thursday. Two Stanley County athletes were named to their respective teams.
Sophomore guard Lathan Prince was named to the All-BDC boys team after leading the Buffs in points. Senior center Karley Leafgreen was named to the All-BDC honorable mention girls team.
The Winner Warriors are the Big Dakota Conference girls champions after amassing an 8-0 record. The Crow Creek Chieftains and Winner Warriors are Big Dakota Conference co-champions in boys basketball after both earning 7-1 records.
