The Nebraska Prospects dominated both sides of the ball, shutting out the Oahe Zap 8-0 to close out the franchise's inaugural home-opening series in a losing sweep on Thursday evening at Hyde Stadium.
Inconsistency on the mound and struggles at the plate plagued the Zap all evening in an offensive showing reminiscent of the series opener on Tuesday when the Prospects shut out the Zap 3-0.
"Our goal is to get better every game, I don't know if we got better today," Oahe Zap head coach Jamy Habeger said. "I thought the last couple games we did. We didn't have our bats today. We seemed a little flat. As far as the series goes, we're growing together, and we're learning how to play together. I'm happy with the team the way we worked, it's just we've got to bring it together as a team."
The scoreless outing on Thursday for the Zap was in stark contrast to a 15-12 loss to the Prospects in game two that saw the Zap hold a lead through seven innings before losing and regaining it in an explosive eighth inning that tallied a combined 15 runs for both teams.
Nebraska would retake the lead in the top of the ninth on Wednesday, scoring four unanswered runs to close out the game.
"We've got some battlers on this team. It's just we've got to learn how to play together. A couple of communication mistakes on the bases tonight, but it's a new team, and we'll figure it out,” Habeger said after Wednesday’s game.
On Thursday, the Prospects were up 1-0 after one inning before adding four more runs off Zap starting pitcher Graham Young in the top of the third from a pair of two-run RBI doubles from Jackson Trout and Jackson Meier to extend their lead to 5-0 heading into the bottom half.
"We had a couple of mistakes that inning, and he walked a couple guys," Habeger said about Young. "He was saying he left a couple balls over too good. It's too good of a pitch for those guys to be hitting with two strikes. It's baseball, and they drove it in, but I thought Graham pitched great."
Nathan Cunningham's RBI double to left field, scoring Colin Lynam extended the Prospects' lead to 6-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
Daniel Clark took over for Young on the mound to start the seventh inning for the Zap.
Nebraska added two more runs in the top of the ninth off a sacrifice fly from Cunningham and an RBI single from Trout.
The Zap had issues getting on base most of the evening facing Nebraska starting pitcher Cam Pickens.
"He's a good pitcher. He pitched tonight pretty well," Habeger said. “He's got good movement on his ball. We just missed a couple. There were a lot of ground balls again. I'm OK with ground balls because they will find a hole."
Oahe's best scoring opportunity came when it loaded the bases with a one-out single to left field from Kyle Memarian in the bottom of the second inning before Pickens struck out Justin Ross and Yuki Gushi to retire the side.
"I think a lot of guys are coming off of not a lot of at-bats. All of us are just trying to get in the groove of things — trying to learn how to play together as a team," Memarian said. "I think we had opportunities to score and strike early, but we just didn't take advantage of those opportunities."
For Habeger, the season-opening series is mostly about getting players acquainted with each other and tooling with the lineup due to the minimal amount of preparation players have, with several recent arrivals from their respective colleges.
"New guys that come in, I'm putting them out there and seeing what they got. Moving forward, we're looking pretty good," Habeger said.
Memarian — who made the trip to Pierre from Vancouver, Washington, where he played for the Gonzaga Bulldogs — is enjoying his first season with the Zap.
"It's quite a change, I've grown up in big cities my whole life. Being out here is quite a different experience, but I'm loving it out here," he said. "Beautiful weather every day, the people are great — a small, good community. I'm liking it out here thus far."
While the Zap didn't come away with a win in the franchise's home-opening series, just getting into a rhythm on the field together is something Memarian thinks the team can build from.
"I think, as a team, we are starting to learn each other's play styles and how to play with each other, and we're still going to continue to grow in that aspect," he said. "I think we saw improvement in that area throughout the weekend, so that's a positive to hang our hats on."
Those improvements in team chemistry and a roster full of possible combinations have Habeger confident in the quick turnaround to the next three-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks at Hyde Stadium that began on Friday at 6:35 p.m. The Zap will have Monday off before starting another three-game away series against Badlands on Tuesday.
"I don't see many adjustments, I just see us coming in fired up and ready to go playing nine hard innings," Habeger said. "We're ready to go. We're ready to go. We've got some fresh legs."
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.