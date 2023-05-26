Gavin Starcher

Gavin Starcher on the mound for the Oahe Zap during their season opener on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Nebraska Prospects closed out the Zap's inaugural series in a losing sweep for Oahe.

 Tom Plooster

The Nebraska Prospects dominated both sides of the ball, shutting out the Oahe Zap 8-0 to close out the franchise's inaugural home-opening series in a losing sweep on Thursday evening at Hyde Stadium.

Inconsistency on the mound and struggles at the plate plagued the Zap all evening in an offensive showing reminiscent of the series opener on Tuesday when the Prospects shut out the Zap 3-0.

