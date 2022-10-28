If there were any worries that Pierre would succumb to the “pressure” of trying to win its sixth consecutive state title, the Governors put those concerns to bed against Sturgis Brown in the 11AA Quarterfinals on Thursday night.
The top-seeded Govs dominated the eight-seeded Scoopers in all phases en route to a 42-14 win, extending their postseason winning streak to 16 games.
“We came and took care of business,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. “We got up early, we got a fast start, and then we were able to get our (starters) out pretty early. Should be healthier again coming into next week.”
Unlike in its final regular-season game against Douglas, the offense was efficient from start-to-finish.
Pierre scored 40-plus points for the ninth time this season on just 301 total yards, and senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz only needed 182 passing yards to throw four touchdowns.
“I was very pleased with everybody on the offensive side,” Steele said. “(They) executed very well, came on to a fast start, very crisp up front. I really liked our changes of our guys up front. We played a lot of guys on the line today, and they all did a good job.”
Before they even touched the field, Pierre’s offense received a boost from the special teams.
Senior defensive back Jayden Wiebe began the night by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He also scored on a kickoff in the Govs’ season opener against Aberdeen Central.
“I was like, ‘Oh, this is a great start,’” Wiebe said. “I heard the crowd roar, and I was like, ‘No better way to start a playoff game than a kickoff return.’”
Wiebe enjoys impacting the game other than on defense.
“It feels good to boost the momentum right away and just get everyone pumped up and ready to go before (Sturgis) steps on the field,” he said. “It's just a good feeling to be able to help the team on special teams.”
That play set the tone, and the game seemed to be over before it really even started. Wiebe didn’t necessarily agree with the latter, but he couldn’t deny it gave Pierre the upper-hand early.
“…We knew if we came out hot and jumped on them, they were gonna dwindle,” Wiebe said. “And we knew that getting a kick-return touchdown — or a big play right away — would definitely help us jump on them right away.”
The Govs’ return specialist also made his presence known defensively, grabbing one of the team’s three interceptions. Senior linebacker Chase Carda had the other two, including this two-handed pick late in the third quarter.
The Govs grab their 3rd INT, courtesy of Chase Carda.42-7 Pierre | 1:02 3Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/axVHRVijF3— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) October 28, 2022
Wiebe said getting interceptions, along with making open-field tackles, are his favorite parts of playing the cornerback position.
“We were in a cover three and our defensive end, Trey Lewis, actually came out to cover the hitch and did a great job of doing that. And it just helped me be able to jump in front of the slant,” he added. “So being able to see that and have Trey there to help made it easier to make the interception.”
Pierre’s defense also shut down arguably Sturgis’ best receiver in junior Tyan Buus, who entered Thursday with 793 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Buus didn’t score against the Govs — Pierre had “special coverages” for him all-night long.
“The defense came out to play tonight, which is big,” Wiebe said. “We had a key to lock down Buus. He's a great player for them. He's a good wide receiver, and we did a great job locking him up, which was our game plan. So just having that and then everyone else doing their jobs was big and (is) big momentum for the next game.”
Despite the lopsided score and how the team played in all phases, Steele said there’s still room for improvement.
“I just think we can continue to keep getting a little bit more crisp, everything can be a little sharper,” he said. “We got through this one. There's gonna be less room for error in the next one. We want to get back to the (DakotaDome).”
Up next, the Govs will welcome No. 4 Yankton for a semifinal matchup on Friday with the start time yet to be determined.
Steele said his team won’t use the same game plan that helped Pierre dismantle the Bucks at Hollister Field earlier this season on Sept. 16 by a 55-10 margin.
.@Steele_House shares his thoughts after Pierre gets an impressive 42-14 win over Sturgis to advance to the semifinals: pic.twitter.com/eOUwFMAl3u— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) October 28, 2022
“We've both changed a lot since then,” he added. “I'm sure there'll be a lot of differences, a lot of different things that they do and a lot of different things that we do. We'll have to dig in and figure out what we need to do.”
Wiebe said the defense will focus on making life difficult for Yankton’s senior quarterback Rugby Ryken and his plethora of weapons out wide.
“They definitely have great wide receivers, so we're gonna use the best people we have in coverage and definitely put our best pass rushers in to make the quarterback scramble,” he said. “We just got to keep the secondary on (their) guys and make sure that the quarterback makes bad throws, (so) we can make plays on the ball.”
Wiebe added he looks to do the same thing he did against Sturgis — return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
“I'm definitely gonna try and house one against (Yankton) for sure,” Wiebe said.
