Jayden Wiebe

Pierre's Jayden Wiebe returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown while playing Sturgis Brown in the 11AA Quarterfinals on Thursday.

 Brandon Campea

If there were any worries that Pierre would succumb to the “pressure” of trying to win its sixth consecutive state title, the Governors put those concerns to bed against Sturgis Brown in the 11AA Quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The top-seeded Govs dominated the eight-seeded Scoopers in all phases en route to a 42-14 win, extending their postseason winning streak to 16 games.

Jett Zabel

Pierre's Jett Zabel caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown against Sturgis Brown on Thursday.
Brecken Krueger

Pierre's Brecken Krueger caught three passes for 49 yards and a touchdown against Sturgis Brown on Thursday.

