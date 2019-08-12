Several local racers competed at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre this past weekend. Saturday races were Shootout Races, while Sunday races were apart of the Pepsi Points Series.
Saturday’s races saw Fort Pierre’s Mary O’Connor win the Trophy Shootout. Pierre’s Damen Horsley won the Junior Shootout, while Justin Ehlers finished runner up.
Sunday’s races saw Pierre’s Randy Hirsch finish runner-up in the Pro ET race, while Ray Horsley won the Bike/Sled race. Brandon Campbell finished runner-up in the Street Trophy race, while Gage O’Connor won the High School race. Onida’s Evan Huse won the Junior Major race, while Pierre’s Kylen Horsley finished runner-up.
The Oahe Speedway will see their final races of the 2019 season on Labor Day weekend. Races on Saturday, Aug. 31 will be Shootout Races with the Junior Drag Racing League Junior Dragster Challenge. Gates will open at 10 a.m. CT, with time trials beginning at 1 p.m. CT. Sunday and Monday races will both be a part of the Pepsi Points Series. Gates on both days will open at 8 a.m. CT, with qualifying to start at 9 a.m. CT.
Full Oahe Speedway Results
Shootout Saturday Results
Box/No Box Shootout
W - Dustin Buchmann, Beulah, ND
R/U - Stevie Ellingson, Rapid City, SD
Bike/Sled Shootout
W - Alex Larson, Huron, SD
R/U - Rodney Hopf, Ramona, SD
Trophy Shootout
W - Mary O’Connor, Fort Pierre, SD
R/U - Dustin Hendrickson, Aberdeen, SD
Junior Shootout
W - Damen Horsley, Pierre, SD
R/U - Justin Ehlers, Pierre, SD
Sunday, Pepsi Points Race No. 7
Dale’s Repair Super Pro
W - Dustin Buchmann, Beulah, ND
R/U - Chuck Schmidt, Surrey, ND
RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET
W - John Scott DeMots, Lebanon, SD
R/U - Randy Hirsch, Pierre, SD
SA Transportation Bike/Sled
W - Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD
R/U - George Brown, Rapid City, SD
Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman
W - Gil Caughlin, Omaha, NE
R/U - Bill Purdy, Fremont, NE
Rees Communications Street Trophy
W - Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD
R/U - Brandon Campbell, Pierre, SD
Snap-On High School
W - Gage O’Connor, Pierre, SD
R/U - Unopposed
L&O Acres Junior Major
W - Evan Huse, Onida, SD
R/U - Kylen Horsley, Pierre, SD
Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor
W - Ryelee Case, Rapid City, SD
R/U - Presley Picek, Marion, SD
