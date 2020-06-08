The Oahe Speedway north of Pierre once again saw racers roar up and down the track this past weekend. Several local racers placed in the top two in their respective races.
Saturday’s races were shootout races. Pierre’s Randy Hirsch finished runner-up in the Box/No Box Shootout, while Cutter Hammersley finished runner-up in the Bike/Sled Shootout. Fort Pierre’s Curtis Rees III won the Trophy Shootout, while Onida’s Evan Huse finished runner-up in the Junior Shootout.
Sunday’s races were the third races in the Pepsi Points Series. Onida’s Jonathan Huse finished runner-up in the Dale’s Repair Super Pro race, while Pierre’s Justin Tjeerdsma won the Watty’s Garage Pro ET race. Bryon Henningson won the Diesel Service Inc. Bike/Sled race, while Onida’s Evan Huse won the L and O Acres Junior Major race. Pierre’s Noah Horsley rounded out the local finishers who finished highly. He won the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor race.
Racers at the Oahe Speedway will next see action the weekend of June 20-21. Gates on Saturday will open at 10 a.m. CT. Time trials will start at 1 p.m. CT, while eliminations will start at 4 p.m. CT. Saturday’s races will be shootout races. Gates on Sunday will open at 8 a.m. CT. Time trials will start at 9 a.m. CT. Eliminations will start at 1 p.m. CT. Sunday’s races will be the fourth races in the Pepsi Points Series. Both days will see an appearance by the Rocky Mountain Superchargers.
