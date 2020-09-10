Action at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre concluded this past weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s races were canceled due to inclement weather.
Pierre’s Eddisen Engels was the lone local winner on Saturday. She won the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor JDRL Challenge race.
Sunday’s races were the ninth and final races of the Pepsi Points Series. Pierre’s Justin Tjeerdsma was the runner-up in the Watty’s Garage Pro ET race, while Fort Pierre’s Jon Geuther was the runner up in the Diesel Services Inc. Bike/Sled race. Pierre’s Justin Ehlers won the L and O Acres Junior Major race. Noah Horsley won the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor race, while Damen Horsley finished runner-up.
With Monday’s races canceled, the Pepsi Points Series was concluded with Sunday’s races. Onida’s Jonathan Huse won the Dale’s Repair Super Pro series, while Justin Tjeerdsma won the Watty’s Garage Pro ET series. Onida’s Evan Huse won the L and O Acres Junior Major series, while Damen Horsley won the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor series.
