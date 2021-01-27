The Lyman Raiders boys basketball team took on their rival Jones County Coyotes in Murdo on Tuesday. The Raiders defeated the Coyotes 50-34.
The Raiders jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 27-12 at halftime. The Coyotes responded by outscoring the Raiders 16-12 in the third quarter, but the Raiders remained in the lead. The Raiders outscored the Coyotes 11-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Senior guard Tyson Floyd led the Raiders with 19 points. Junior guard Sam McClanahan had 12 points, while senior forward Declan Cleveland had 11 points.
Senior guard Wyatt Olson led the Coyotes with 18 points. Senior center Ty Fuoss had six points, while junior guard Kayin Convey had four points.
The Coyotes (6-8) will next see action against the Sully Buttes Chargers (5-7) in Murdo next Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Raiders (7-3) will host the New Underwood Tigers (5-6) at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Friday. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
