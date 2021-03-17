On Thursday, for the first time in 25 years, the Lyman Raiders boys basketball team will play in a State Tournament.
The Raiders, who are the no. 5 seed, will the no. 4 ranked Viborg-Hurley Cougars at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. CT.
The Raiders (19-4) got to the State Tournament after defeating the Faith Longhorns 49-34 in Philip last Tuesday. They average 58.83 points per game, while giving up 44.35 points per game. They have won three straight games.
The Cougars (17-5) have also won three straight games. They average 63.77 points per game, while giving up 45.5 points per game.
The last time the Raiders made it to State was 1996, when they lost 54-52 to the Douglas Patriots in the Class A Championship. The Raiders have a storied history in the Class B Tournament. They defeated Beresford 38-36 in the championship game in 1980, Salem 55-52 in the championship game in 1985, and Northwestern 77-75 in the championship game in 1990.
The Cougars are a State Tournament stalwart. They have qualified for State three years in a row. The Cougars had a stretch from 2011-13 where they placed second, including two straight losses in the Class B Championship game to the White River Tigers, who are at the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament for the 16th year in a row. A team from Viborg or Hurley last won the State Tournament in 2007.
The Raiders employ an experienced starting lineup. At the guard position are senior guard Tyson Floyd and junior Sam McClanahan. The forward position will see Stockton McClanahan, who is the cousin of Sam McClanahan, and Cruz Garnos, son of head coach Cooper Garnos. The starting center is junior Toby Estes. Cooper Garnos was part of a dynamic duo with Keith Moore that led the Raiders to the Class B championship in 1985.
The Cougars start two 6-foot-5 inch kids in seniors Eli Boomgarden and Gradee Sherman. Sherman averages a double-double, and is an Augustana football signee. SDSU football signee Angel Johnson will be one of three guards that the Cougars will use. The other guards are senior Carter Gust and junior Hayden Gilbert. They are coached by Galen Schoenefeld. The Cougars are very athletic team that has seen success on the football field and in track, having won State Championships in both in the past couple of years.
