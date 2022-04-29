The Lyman Raiders and Stanley County Buffaloes track teams competed in the Cecil Johnson Invitational in Presho on Thursday. Around 18 schools in total competed in the meet.
As a team, the Raiders girls placed sixth with a team score of 51. The Buffs tied for 12th with a score of 16. Winner took home the girls title with a score of 85, while Chamberlain came in second place with a score of 72.5.
The Raiders boys placed seventh with a score of 28. The Buffs placed eighth with a score of 27. The Wall boys took home the boys title with a score of 101.5, while Philip came in second place with a score of 87.
For the Raiders girls, sophomore Skyler Volmer led the way. She placed first in the high jump and 100 meter hurdles, second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Senior Ellie Erikson placed second in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, and sixth in 100 meter dash.
Stanley County senior Carlie O’Conner led the Buffs girls by placing third in the shot put. Senior Taylee Stroup placed eighth in the 100 meter dash, while freshman Sarah Fosheim placed eighth in the 3200 meter run.
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
The Buffs girls had three relay teams place in the top eight. The 1600 meter sprint medley team of Stroup, Hand, Rachel Nemec and Kaysen Magee finished second, while the 4x800 meter relay team of Magee, Nemec, Bailey Siedschlaw and Fosheim placed fifth. The 4x100 meter relay team of Hallock, Raegan Taylor, Libby Harrington and Camryn Norman rounded out the Buffs by placing eighth.
Senior TJ Moran led the Raiders boys. He placed first in the shot put and third in the discus throw.Sophomore Rory McManus placed third in the 300 meter hurdles and eighth in the 100 meter dash. Freshman Aksel Ehlers placed third in the pole vault.
The Buffs boys were led by senior Cormac Duffy. He placed second in the long jump and triple jump, sixth in the discus throw and eighth in the 400 meter dash. Sophomore Barret Schweitzer placed second in the 300 meter hurdles, while eighth grader Brendon Bothwell placed fifth in the 100 meter dash. Freshman Kaden Montana placed seventh in the triple jump while junior Nathaniel Nelson placed seventh in the discus throw.
The Raiders honored six seniors during the meet. Those seniors are Ellie Erikson, Johanna Herman, Blake Brodrecht, Stockton McClanahan, TJ Moran and Zach Oldenkamp.
The Raiders and Buffs are next scheduled to compete in the Meet of Legends in Burke on Tuesday. Starting time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.