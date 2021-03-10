For the first time in 25 years, the Lyman Raiders are returning to the State Boys Basketball Tournament. The Raiders defeated the Faith Longhorns 49-34 in a Class B SoDak16 game in Phlip on Tuesday.
The Longhorns held an 8-4 lead after the first quarter, as both teams were feeling things out early on. The Raiders responded by taking a 14-12 lead at halftime. The third quarter proved to be the turning point. The Raiders outscored the Longhorns 24-12 in the third quarter to take a 38-24 lead. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Longhorns 11-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns mad five shots from beyond the three point line, while the Raiders made three shots. The Raiders made nine free throws, while the Longhorns made just one free throw. The Longhorns had 20 turnovers, while the Raiders had 14 turnovers.
Senior forward Cruz Garnos led the Raiders with 18 points, all of which came in the second half. Junior center Toby Estes had 16 points, while junior forward Stockton McClanahan had nine points.
Longhorns senior forward Tyson Selby had 10 points before fouling out. Sophomore forward Jess Harper had eight points, while senior guard Brayden Price had five points.
The Longhorns end their season with a 17-6 record. The Raiders (19-4) return to the State Boys Basketball Tournament for the first time since they made the Class A State Championship Game in 1996 under current coach Cooper Garnos. The Raiders are the no. 5 seed in the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament which will take place at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. They will play the no. 4 seed Viborg-Hurley Cougars (17-5) in the first round next Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. CT.
