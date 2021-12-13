The Lyman Raiders girls basketball team hosted the Potter County Battlers at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Saturday. The Battlers won 46-43.
The Raiders led 11-7 after the first quarter. The Battlers responded by taking a 20-19 lead into halftime. They held a 31-30 lead after three quarters. Late in the game, Potter County senior forward Haylie Ahlemeier made the first of two free throw attempts to put the Battlers up 44-43 with 13 seconds left. Her second shot was off the mark, but Potter COunty sophomore forward Kayden Cronin swooped in to grab the rebound and pass it to junior guard Ashlee Kaup. Kaup made a shot with nine second left to increase the Potter County lead. Lyman eighth grader Mak Scott’s three point attempt did not go in, and the Battlers escaped with the victory.
Sophomore guard Skyler Volmer led the Raiders with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Eighth grade forward Mak Scott had 11 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks, three assists and three steals. Senior guard Ellie Erikson had six points and four rebounds, while sophomore guard McKenzie Laverdure had six points and four rebounds. Sophomore guard Annie Brakke had six rebounds.
The Battlers (1-1) will next see action against the Miller Rustlers (1-0) in Miller on Tuesday. Starting time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The Raiders (0-1) will next see action against the Sully Buttes Chargers (2-0) in Onida on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
