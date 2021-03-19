The Lyman Raiders played the Viborg-Hurley Cougars in the first round of the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen on Thursday afternoon. The game was the first State Tournament appearance for the Raiders since 1996.
The Cougars led 11-9 after the first quarter. The Raiders responded by outscoring the Cougars 12-11 in the second quarter, but the Cougars still held a 22-21 halftime lead. The Cougars roared in the second half. They outscored the Raiders 31-24 to clinch a 53-45 victory.
The Raiders had a better shooting percentage from the field and from long range than the Cougars, but free throws proved to be crucial. The Cougars made 18 of 29 shots from the free throw line, while the Raiders made just four of 11 free throws. The Cougars held a 44-26 advantage in total rebounds, including a 17-4 edge on the offensive glass.
Senior center Gradee Sherman led the Cougars with 19 points, while junior guard Hayden Gilbert had 14 points. Senior guard Carter Gust chipped in eight points.
Junior guard Sam McClanahan led the Raiders with 11 points. Junior forward Stockton McClanahan had 10 points, while junior center Toby Estes had nine points.
The no. 5 ranked Raiders (19-5) will play the no. 8 ranked Lower Brule Sioux (16-8) in the consolation semifinals. The Sioux enter Friday’s game after losing to the top seeded DeSmet Bulldogs 80-53 in the first round. Both the Raiders and the Sioux are from Lyman County. The game will have an interesting flavor as Lower Brule assistant coach Jaylen Uthe is a Lyman alum. Tip off is scheduled for noon.
