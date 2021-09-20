Teagan Gourneau
Lyman quarterback Teagan Gourneau crosses the goal line for the lone Raiders touchdown in a game against the Wall Eagles in Wall. The Eagles won 42-6.

 Mama Law Photography

The Lyman Raiders football team traveled to Wall to face the Wall Eagles on Friday. The Eagles came away with a 42-6 victory.

The Eagles, who’ve done most of their damage on the ground in the early part of the season, attacked through the air. Quarterback Burk Blasius threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to put the Eagles up 14-0. The Eagles added another score in the second quarter when Blair Blasius returned a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders got on the board on a six yard touchdown run by quarterback Teagan Gourneau, but the two point conversion was no good. The Eagles took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

The Eagles kept up their momentum in the second half when Burk Blasius connected with Blair Blasius on a touchdown pass in the third quarter. Burk Blasius added another touchdown pass to Cedar Amiotte in the fourth quarter. The Eagles put the final points on the board when Reid Hanson intercepted a Gourneau pass and took it 37 yards to the house for a score.

The Eagles (5-0) will next see action against the Jones County Coyotes (0-4) in Murdo on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Raiders (3-1) will host the New Underwood Tigers (2-1) in Presho on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Friday’s game is the Homecoming game for the Raiders.

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

