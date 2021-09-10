The Lyman Raiders football team hosted the White River Tigers in Presho on Thursday night. The Raiders won 50-0 in three quarters via the mercy rule despite not throwing a pass.
The Raiders jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. They added 24 more points to go up 44-0 by halftime. The Raiders end the game with over nine minutes left in the third quarter when junior quarterback Teagan Gourneau scored from 11 yards out.
Gourneau once again had an all-around game. He had two rushing touchdowns, one interception return for a touchdown and two two-point conversion runs. Gourneau’s interception return for a touchdown brings him to two interception touchdowns in two consecutive weeks. Senior running back Colton Collins had three rushing touchdowns, while Shilo Mowry had a five yard touchdown and two two-point conversion runs.
The Raiders (3-0) will next face the no. 5 ranked team in Class 9A in the Wall Eagles. That game will kickoff at 6:15 p.m. MT in Wall on Friday. As of Friday morning, Wall is led by sophomore quarterback Burk Blasius, who has 288 passing yards, 202 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Junior running back Cedar Amiotte has 447 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, while junior running back Mason Heath has five rushing touchdowns.
