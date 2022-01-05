The Lyman Raiders wrestling team was unable to win either of their duals in the Burke/Gregory Triangular at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, but Raiders coach Chad Johnson told the Capital Journal that there are some positives to be taken away from the experience.
“Those are two really solid teams in the Class B rankings,” Johnson said. “We had a couple of matches that could’ve gone either way. We won some of those, and we lost some of those. The duals were closer than the scores may have indicated. I was satisfied with our performance.”
The first dual saw the Raiders lose 48-31 to the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks. They lost the second dual 51-27 to the Burke/Gregory Storm. Despite those two losses, the Raiders had a few standout performances.
“Tance Wagner had a good night. He went 2-0,” Johnson said. “Gunner Johnson went 2-0. We had quite a few that went 1-1, but I think those were our only undefeateds.”
Fastest pin awards for each respective dual for the Raiders goes to junior Gunner Johnson and senior Tristan Penny. Penny defeated the Warhawks’ Troy Fastnacht in 3:31 in a 145 pound match. Johnson defeated Burke/Gregory sophomore Kade Braun in 1:30 in a 182 pound match.
The Raiders will next see action when they host the two-day Mid-Dakota Monster Tournament at the Lyman Gardens in Presho. Action on both days is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. Saturday’s action will feature a girls tournament where wrestlers will battle each other in a regular tournament style format to determine the best in their weight class. Coach Johnson is very excited for the whole experience.
“We came off kinda a bruiser with the Salem tournament,” Johnson said. “It was a good measuring stick for us against kids that are highly ranked in our class. We had some good matches and we wrestled well in that. We’ll see a lot of those teams again this weekend, so we’ll get a chance to wrestle some of those kids that are solidly ranked. It’ll put us up against some of the best competition in the state. That’s where we need to be to see where we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.