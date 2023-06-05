Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rainfall Sunday cut the Oahe Zap’s finale with the Spearfish Sasquatch short, as the game ended in a 0-0 tie after three innings.
Both teams mustered only one hit. For Oahe (1-10-1), shortstop Kyle Memarian tallied a two-out bloop double down the right-field line in the third.
Second baseman Jackson Mix and catcher Cy Probst recorded the Zap’s two walks.
“(We were) playing well,” Oahe head coach Jamy Habeger said following Sunday’s short contest. “One hit, Abel Anzaldua was throwing well on the mound, defense was good. We missed a couple of opportunities to bring a guy in there in the first couple innings. At least we got a couple of guys on. We’re starting slow this season, so it’s kind of par for the course tonight.”
As Habeger mentioned, Anzaldua got the nod for the finale. In his third start, he pitched all three innings, keeping Spearfish’s bats in-check.
The Mission, TX native struck out one batter and only allowed a single walk on 29 pitches.
“He was pitching to contact, which is huge. He’s not walking a lot of guys, which has been our Achilles’ heel on the mound,” Habeger said. “If we’re not walking guys and they’re hitting it to our defense, we’re usually pretty good. When we’re walking guys and then errors occur, it’s just kind of an avalanche of mistakes.”
“(Spearfish) has a good hitting top of the lineup over there. He did well the first couple of times through,” Habeger added.
Spearfish (3-3-1) still took the series, though, after beating Oahe, 7-2, Friday and, 8-3, Saturday.
“We’re a pretty good team. We know we’re capable of it, our record doesn’t show it right now,” Trenton Duchscherer, the Zap’s designated hitter Sunday, said. “But today, we really, really wanted that one pretty bad after last night being so close to winning.”
Duchscherer called the rainout “frustrating” partly because that prevented them from avenging Saturday’s loss. Oahe led 3-1 after seven frames, but Spearfish used a two-run eighth and five-run ninth to steal one late.
That defeat extended the Zap’s losing streak to seven games, their second multi-game skid of the season. They dropped their first three games to the Nebraska Prospects before grabbing their first win on May 26 against the Badlands Big Sticks, 4-2.
“It is tough to lose seven in-a-row,” Habeger said. “But it’s early on in the season, so we’re alright with it. Obviously, we’re not okay with losing, but we’re ready to go — We still don’t have the full roster yet. Once we get everybody, we’ll get going.”
Sunday was Oahe’s chance to end this lull, and Zap outfielder Tyler Traphagen believed his guys were on track for their second win.
But mother nature had other ideas.
“I honestly do think we would have taken that one tonight because everyone was just locked-in,” Traphagen said. “Everyone showed up on time and was doing their thing. I think tonight would have been a fun night for everyone.”
When asked if Sunday’s game would be made up later this summer, Habeger said a doubleheader could be an option when Oahe visits Spearfish June 20-23.
He added the two teams could finish the final six innings of Sunday’s contest and then play a full game after. Or, they could play two seven-inning games back-to-back.
“It's up to their GM and their schedule,” Habeger said. “We might just take it where we left off and go from there.”
Now, Oahe will look to get back on track when it hits the road to face Fremont (NE) for a three-game set Tuesday-Thursday. First-pitch of Game 1 with the Moo (9-3) is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
“I don’t know much about Fremont other than that they were pretty good in the past, so we got to play a complete game, defensively and offensively. That’s how you take care of them,” Habeger said.
If the Zap want to turn things around, Traphagen believes it begins with them getting off to faster starts, holding onto leads and playing better late in games.
“We just can’t let the other teams get to us,” he said.
For Duchscherer, the solution is simple — more runs. Oahe has scored just under two runs per contest during its seven-game skid.
“We just got to put up some more runs. It’s been extremely frustrating leaving guys on,” Duchscherer said.
But Duchscherer remains confident that better things are on the horizon for his squad.
“Definitely don’t count the Zap out,” he said. “I think we’re finally starting to figure some things out. It’s pretty easy to say, ‘Oh, things are going to get better.’ But I genuinely do think that our team will start figuring it out here. We’re going to start surprising some teams with some wins.”
With still 45 scheduled games left in the regular season, it only takes one to right the ship, noted Habeger.
“I was telling the guys before the game, ‘One win is going to change the team chemistry, negativity. It’s going to bring us closer,’” he said. “All we need is one, and we’re just going day by day — Once we put a complete game together, we’ll be a team to be reckoned with, for sure.”
