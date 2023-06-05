Trenton Duchscherer

Oahe's Trenton Duchscherer swings at a pitch during Sunday's finale versus Spearfish at Hyde Stadium. The game ended a 0-0 tie after three innings due to scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain.

 Plooster Photography

Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rainfall Sunday cut the Oahe Zap’s finale with the Spearfish Sasquatch short, as the game ended in a 0-0 tie after three innings.

Both teams mustered only one hit. For Oahe (1-10-1), shortstop Kyle Memarian tallied a two-out bloop double down the right-field line in the third.

Abel Anzaldua

Oahe's Abel Anzaldua pitched all three innings against Spearfish Sunday. He tallied a strikeout and a walk.
Yuki Gushi

Oahe third baseman Yuki Gushi fields a ball during Sunday's finale versus Spearfish.
Preston Lau

Oahe's Preston Lau swings at a pitch during Sunday's game against the Sasquatch.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments