The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team hosted the Sturgis Titans and Mitchell Post 18 in a tripleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday. Post 8 won the first game against Mitchell by a 7-2 score, while Mitchell defeated the Titans 6-5 in the second game. The third game went unfinished due to rain.
The first game between Post 8 and Mitchell was scoreless until the fourth inning. Post 8 added six runs in the fourth inning, four of which came on singles by Lincoln Kienholz and Andrew Coverdale. Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning. Mitchell added a run in the seventh inning, but it was not enough.
Garrett Stout earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He surrendered one run on two hits over five innings, striking out seven. Matt Lusk threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Brady Hawkins took the loss for Mitchell. He went four and a third innings, allowing seven runs on ten hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Post 8’s second game saw the Titans jump out to a 1-0 lead after David Anderson scored on a wild pitch. Post 8 responded with a three-run home run by Grey Zabel in what ended up being Zabel’s final at-bat in a Post 8 uniform. Zabel headed to North Dakota State University this week where he will play football. The game was called due to rain and lightning.
Post 8 hosted Sioux Falls East Post 15 and the Minot Vistas in a tripleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Monday. Post 8’s first game against Sioux Falls East started at 4 p.m. CT, while the game against Vistas started at 8 p.m. CT. The Vistas and Sioux Falls East played a game in-between the first and third game. Monday’s games also served as Senior Night for Post 8. Monday’s games had not been completed as of the writing of this story.
Tuesday will see Post 8 play the Vistas in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.