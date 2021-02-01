The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team took their unblemished record on the road to face fellow unbeaten Brookings Rangers at Larson Ice Arena on Sunday. The Rangers won 2-1 in overtime.
The game was scoreless for the first two periods. Logan Bortnem put the Rangers on the board with a power play goal 41 seconds into the third period. Raef Briggs tied things up with a shorthanded goal about eight minutes later. The game went into overtime tied 1-1. The Rangers came away with the win when Maxwell Kjelden found the back of the net with 21 seconds left.
The Capitals had eight penalties, while the Rangers had six penalties. The Rangers outshot the Capitals 30-23. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 28 saves, while Rangers goalie Kade Brecher had 22 saves.
The Rangers (11-0) will have two road games this coming weekend. They will face the Huron All-Stars (3-11) in Huron on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Rangers will face the Sioux Center Storm (8-4) in Sioux Center on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT.
The Capitals (9-1) will compete in Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game against the Sioux Falls Flyers 2 team (11-2) will start at 8:15 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game against the Sioux Falls Flyers 1 team (7-5) will start at 10:15 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.