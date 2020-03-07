Pierre T.F. Riggs student Riandi Ras was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. She was nominated for her work in the treble choir. Here is her nomination:
Ras is new to Riggs, having started around the time of the Small Group Vocal Contest on Feb. 5. In her short time at Riggs, Ras has established herself as a strong singer and leader in her section. She picks up her parts quickly and effectively. Two of the songs are ones that the group had been working on last semester. Ras has been singing them for two weeks. She sounds like she has been singing them the whole time.
