Pierre T.F. Riggs student Riandi Ras was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:
Ras is an absolute positive force in choir. She always comes in with a smile on her face, and her love of singing is what is pulling her through this uncertain time. No matter how she feels or no matter how her day has gone, when she comes to choir, she lights up and is ready for music to soothe her and brighten her day. She is a very strong singer, and is always willing to do what is asked of her. She is currently singing a part in choir that she is not used to, but because it is needed, she presses on, and is adapting well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.