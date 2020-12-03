Riandi Ras

Riandi Ras was named this week's Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. 

Pierre T.F. Riggs student Riandi Ras was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:

Ras is an absolute positive force in choir. She always comes in with a smile on her face, and her love of singing is what is pulling her through this uncertain time. No matter how she feels or no matter how her day has gone, when she comes to choir, she lights up and is ready for music to soothe her and brighten her day. She is a very strong singer, and is always willing to do what is asked of her. She is currently singing a part in choir that she is not used to, but because it is needed, she presses on, and is adapting well.

