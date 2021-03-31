The South Dakota Football Coaches Association announced their Players of the Year on their Twitter page on Friday. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors running back/linebacker Maguire Raske was named the Class 11AA Player of the Year.
Raske had 1,724 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns in his senior season. He had 2,350 all-purpose yards and 31 total touchdowns, which led the Govs. Raske’s biggest game of the year saw him have 290 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns against the Spearfish Spartans. The Govs ended their season with a Class 11AA Championship victory over the Brookings Bobcats in November.
The other Players of the Year include Canton tackle/linebacker Zach Richardson (Class 11A), Sioux Valley wide receiver/defensive back Jaxton Schiller (Class 11B), Lemmon/McIntosh quarterback/linebacker Cody Thompson (Class 9AA), Canistota/Freeman quarterback/linebacker Tyce Ortman (Class 9A) and Dell Rapids St. Mary quarterback/defensive back Connor Libis (Class 9B).
