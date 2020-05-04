Senior volleyball athlete Anne Rasmussen and senior swimmer Josh Sorbe were named the South Dakota Scholar Athletes of the Year during last week’s Charlies awards show. The Scholar Athlete of the Year award is reserved for senior student-athletes with a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average.
Rasmussen was a three-time All-Summit League honoree during her four-year career. She was a two-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year. Rasmussen, who calls Oak Creek, Wisc. home, was one of the most decorated defensive players in USD volleyball history. She is one of only two players in school history to reach 2,000 career digs. Her 2,004 career digs are second most all-time, seventh in Summit League history, and the most in the 25-point rally scoring era. Rasmussen had 612 digs this past season, which was the third most digs in a season in USD history. The Coyotes advanced to the National Invitational Volleyball Tournament championship match this past season. Rasmussen has a 3.94 grade point average while majoring in kinesiology and sport management.
Sorbe was a four-year swimmer on the Coyote swimming and diving teams. He was a 2019 Truman Scholar, as well as a student body president. Sorbe, who hails from Brookings, contributed 11 points at the Summit League Championships by finishing tenth in the 1650 freestyle, 14th in the 400 individual medley, and 16th in the 500 freestyle. He helped the Coyotes to a third straight runner-up finish in the Summit League Championships. The team’s 706.5 team points in the Summit League Championships was a school record. Sorbe has a 4.0 grade point average average while majoring in economics and political science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.