A record number of 665 youth will compete in the 2022 South Dakota 4-H Rodeo finals at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre this weekend.
The 2021 rodeo included 623 competitors.
Rodeo secretary Kim Larson said 4-H members who placed in the top four during at least one of this year’s 39 regional events qualified for the state rodeo.
Performances will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Participants will compete for saddles, belt buckles and scholarships.
A weekend admission pass is $25, otherwise it is $10 per performance.
Local qualifiers include:
Junior Boys Bareback Steer Riding – JD Chavez of Highmore
Junior Boys Cattle Riding – River Ludemann of Fort Pierre and Dawson Campbell of Pierre
Junior Boys Flag Race – Hazen Garrett of Pierre
Junior Goat Tying – Wyatt West of Pierre and Ludemann.
Junior Girls Barrells – Aleigha Breuker of Fort Pierre and Myclane Sheppick of Pierre
Juniors Girls Breakaway– Breuker and Sheppick
Junior Girls Flag Race – Breuker
Junior Girls Goats – Lainee Ping and Callie Chavez, both of Highmore
Senior Boys Bull Riding – Talon Ping of Highmore and Steve Garrigan of Fort Pierre
Senior Boys Steer Wrestling – Tristan Spencer of Pierre and Tevin Cowan of Harrold
Senior Boys Tie Down Roping – Coby Aasby and Tate Hoffman, both of Highmore, Tevin Cowan of Harrold, Tristan Spencer of Pierre, Payden Belkham of Blunt and Talon Ping,
Senior Girls Barrells – Taylee Stroup of Fort Pierre and Ryen Sheppick, Taylor Burgee, Taylyn Cass and Gabi Irving, all of Pierre
Senior Girls Breakaway – Tyra Stromer of Fort Pierre, Stroup, and Ryen Sheppick
Senior Girls Goat Tying – Makenzee Wheelhouse and Taylyn Cass, both of Pierre, Haylee Husted of Harrold, Burgee and Stroup.
Senior Girls Poles – Chelsey Clair and Gabi Irving, all of Pierre; Ryen Sheppick, Cass, and Stroup
Senior Ribbon Roping – Stroup, Ryen Sheppick and Wheelhouse
Senior Team Roping Tate Schlueter of Corona and Walker West of Pierre, Shaylee Porch of Wanblee and Ryen Sheppick, Shaine Weishar of Belle Fourche and Tristan Spencer, Tate Hoffman of Highmore and Clay Steens of St. Lawrence, Burgee and Tommie Martin of Hayes and Ludemann and Rowdy Martin of Hayes.
