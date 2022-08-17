rodeo

Pierre's Josi Stevens competes in the barrel racing event at the 2020 Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo in Fort Pierre.

 Bob Grandpre

A record number of 665 youth will compete in the 2022 South Dakota 4-H Rodeo finals at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre this weekend.

The 2021 rodeo included 623 competitors.

