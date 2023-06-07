The Pierre girls golf team just missed out on placing at the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Tournament at Hillsview Golf Course Monday and Tuesday. Instead, they finished eighth after scoring a 703.
Mitchell claimed this year’s team state title after shooting 616, three strokes ahead of runner-up Aberdeen Central (619).
Rapid City Central secured third place (634), and Watertown earned the fourth spot (642). Sioux Falls Lincoln and SF O’Gorman tied for fifth, each with a 668. Yankton finished one position ahead of the Governors, shooting 689.
The Govs sat in the exact same spot after Round 1’s score of 352 and followed that up with a 351 round Tuesday.
“I think, overall, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot the first day,” Pierre head coach Benham said following Round 2’s action. “So we were going to have to play our best rounds possible to (place).”
And while placing didn’t happen for Pierre, Benham’s team ended the state tournament on a positive note.
On Tuesday, three Govs improved their scores from the first day by multiple strokes — freshman Hadley Hart, senior Morgan Lisburg and junior Annie Mosteller.
Hart shot what she called a “sloppy” 86 Monday, but she shaved 10 strokes off that score Tuesday (76) to give her a 162 for the tournament, which tied her for 24th place with Kamryn Shull of Rapid City Stevens.
Along with a birdie on the second hole, the freshman tallied 12 pars. She shot a 37 on the front nine and 39 on the back-half.
Hart also said she recorded just one three-putt in her final round compared to nine the day prior.
“I was just putting a lot better,” Hart said. “When you three-putt, it hurts you. It makes you mad. So I just think my confidence was up today.”
Hart finished her 2023 season with a chance to sink a 10-15 foot putt on the 18th green for par.
“I just went up to it, and I was like, ‘I’m going to make this.’ And I made it,” Hart said.
In what was her longest putt of the day, she added that it was “crucial” for where she ended up placing.
Lisburg entered day two of the state tournament with a first-round score of 93. But birdies on the second and 16th holes, along with three pars, gave her an 86 Tuesday and 179 overall.
“I’m really proud of myself because I haven’t shot in the 80s all year,” Lisburg said. “So, shooting in the 80s today really boosted my confidence.”
The senior, who tied for 46th place, explained what led to her seven-stroke improvement over both rounds.
“I had a really good fairway game today. I just hit every stroke very straight,” she said.
Just a few spots behind Lisburg was Mosteller in 50th after shooting a 180. She cut four strokes from day one’s total (92) with an 88 in Round 2 after tallying five pars.
Mosteller noted that quality putts were the key to Tuesday’s outing.
“I didn’t leave a lot of them short like I did yesterday, and I got them to the hole, which made a big difference,” she said. “I just think I played a little smarter, and I used better clubs than I did yesterday.”
Even so, Mosteller wasn’t fully satisfied with her performance and believes there’s room for improvement.
“I’m just glad that I’m a junior, and that I have all of next year and the rest of this summer to improve on everything that I need to work on,” she said. “I am a little disappointed because I know I can do a lot better. But it’s just getting better for next year, fixing everything and making adjustments.”
Pierre senior Hattie Baldwin scored a 202, shooting 101 on both days, to tie her for 72nd place. She birdied the second hole as well and recorded two pars.
But five bogeys and 10 double bogeys left her feeling disappointed.
“I definitely didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but that’s kind of the game of golf,” Baldwin said. “You have good days and bad days, and, I guess, today was my bad day. Just couldn’t get my swing down, just wasn’t coming together.”
Benham wants the senior to hold her head high, though, given what she accomplished this season. Hart and Baldwin were named All-Conference after placing third and 15th, respectively, at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet on May 23 at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.
“Hattie didn’t play like herself throughout both days,” Benham said. “But throughout the whole season, she did great things for us. She can’t be disappointed in how it ended because she was actually very fortunate to be an All-Conference golf member. So, that’s something she should be really proud of, and we’re proud of her for doing that — even though she didn’t play her best at the state tournament this year.”
Senior Madilyn Brakke led the Govs after Round 1 with an 81, tying her for 18th place at the time. But because one of her 18 scores Tuesday wasn’t officially recorded, she was disqualified.
Benham said Brakke would have shot an 86 if not for the incident with her scorecard.
“Well, it was a lot of fun for the most part. I’m just kind of sad how it ended,” Brakke said of playing at Hillsview for the final time as a Gov. “But it’s not the end of golf for me, just the end of (my competitive career).”
Ultimately, Benham said she was proud of how her girls rebounded from a “disappointing” round of golf Monday.
“Everything went their way today,” Benham added. “I mean, we played a lot better today, so I’m thankful and very happy for that.”
Pierre’s head coach also summed up a year that featured four top-five finishes — second at the Raider-Cobbler Invite on Apr. 17-18, third at the Huron Invitational on Apr. 27, fourth at the Watertown Invite on May 16 and fifth at the Huron Invitational on May 4.
“We started out really strong, and then we kind of stumbled a little bit. And I was hoping we would get back over that hump again at state,” Benham said. “But, overall, I wouldn’t say it’s anything to be disappointed in. I was just hoping for a stronger finish.”
Three seniors will move on from this year’s Govs team, and Lisburg explained her time playing with Baldwin and Brakke.
“We started playing together in seventh grade, and we haven’t quit. We’ve seen each other do really good and really bad,” Lisburg said. “But it’s been really fun getting to know them and being friends with them.”
Brakke echoed a similar sentiment.
“It’s been a lot of fun to play with them over the years and see how much they’ve grown individually as golfers,” she said. “I’m just excited to see what they do in the future, and I’m just excited to come back and play with them for fun sometimes.”
