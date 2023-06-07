Hadley Hart
Pierre's Hadley Hart received one of 25 place medals after finishing tied for 24th with Rapid City Stevens' Kamryn Shull at the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Tournament held at Hillsview Golf Course Monday and Tuesday. The Govs ended in eighth place overall, scoring a 703.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

The Pierre girls golf team just missed out on placing at the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Tournament at Hillsview Golf Course Monday and Tuesday. Instead, they finished eighth after scoring a 703.

Mitchell claimed this year’s team state title after shooting 616, three strokes ahead of runner-up Aberdeen Central (619).

Morgan Lisburg
Pierre's Morgan Lisburg while on the ninth green during Round 2 of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Tournament Tuesday.
Madilyn Brakke
Pierre's Madilyn Brakke putts on the 11th hole during Round 2 of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Tournament Tuesday.
Hattie Baldwin
Pierre's Hattie Baldwin tees off on the ninth hole during Round 2 of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Tournament Tuesday.
Annie Mosteller
Pierre's Annie Mosteller tees off on the 11th hole during Round 2 of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Tournament Tuesday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

