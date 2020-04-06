200312-sports-sodak16_stm-cwl 12.jpg

St. Thomas More Cavaliers head coach David Hollenbeck does not agree with the call by the referees in the game against Clark-Willow Lake Cyclones in the Class A SoDak16. Hollenbeck was named the Region 4 Head Boys Basketball Coach of the Year on Monday.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

The 2020 Region Basketball Coaches of the Year Awards were announced by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.

13 of the 19 head coaches who won awards qualified for the State Tournament. Class A leads the way with ten coaches honored. Huron’s Jon Schouten was the lone Eastern South Dakota Conference coach to earn an award. Other Class AA head coaches to earn awards include Rapid City Stevens’ girls coach Travis Swartz and O’Gorman girls coach Kent Kolsrud.

Faulkton Area Trojans girls coach Chase Casper was named the Region 3 Head Girls Coach of the Year. The Trojans play in the same region as the Sully Buttes Chargers.

