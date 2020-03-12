The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association (SDWCA) announced late Thursday afternoon that they will have to cancel the Region and State Wrestling Tournaments that were to take place later this month.
“We have lost all but one facility,” the SDWCA said in a Facebook post. “On top of that, the National AAU has suspended all National tournaments until April 1. After a long fight today, we have to unfortunately cancel Regions and State at this time. This sucks, but we have to do it.”
The SDWCA is not sure if they can still do anything later this year for State or not. The Capital Journal will monitor the situation, and report more information when it is received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.