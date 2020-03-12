Cruz Mees
Pierre's Cruz Mees wrestles Lyman's Owen Petersek during the District 3 AAU Wrestling Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association (SDWCA) announced late Thursday afternoon that they will have to cancel the Region and State Wrestling Tournaments that were to take place later this month.

“We have lost all but one facility,” the SDWCA said in a Facebook post. “On top of that, the National AAU has suspended all National tournaments until April 1. After a long fight today, we have to unfortunately cancel Regions and State at this time. This sucks, but we have to do it.”

The SDWCA is not sure if they can still do anything later this year for State or not. The Capital Journal will monitor the situation, and report more information when it is received.

