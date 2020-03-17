Some games stick in the minds of the players, coaches and fans more than others. This was one of those games.
The date was March 16, 2017. The venue was the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. The underdog Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took on the Rapid City Stevens Raiders in the final game of the first round of the Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament. With the game being played in Rapid City, the Raiders had the definition of a home court advantage.
The two teams battled back and forth throughout the game, which went into double overtime. The Governors found themselves down 75-74 with 5.6 seconds left. The ball was in Hunter Jockheck’s hands.
Jockheck passed the ball into the hands of Connor Campbell on the right elbow. Campbell handed the ball off to Peyton Zabel.
Four seconds to go.
Zabel drove to the hoop, and lifted off the ground amidst the Raider defense.
1.8 seconds to go.
The ball flew through the air for what seemed like an eternity. And then...the ball went in the hoop. Game over. The Govs advanced to the State Semifinals. The crowd at the Ice Arena went wild.
Three years later, that game still lives in the minds of those who played in it. Bradley Dean, who was a star for the Govs that season, remembers being down with a minute left in regulation.
“I think we were down maybe six or seven points,” Dean told the Capital Journal. “They missed some free throws late, and I hit a three to send us into overtime. They hit a three with maybe eight or nine seconds left to send it to double overtime.”
The game came down to size for the Govs. They had more of it, and that was something Dean remembers.
“We made it a priority to control the game in the paint,” Dean said. “Peyton was unbelievably good that game. Rapid City Stevens didn’t have an answer for him.”
Zabel told the Capital Journal that he remembers the comeback and the environment. There were 4,000 people in the Ice Arena, which is a smaller venue than the Barnett Arena. As for the shot, Zabel knew what he wanted.
“I knew I wanted the ball in my hands with the game on the line,” Zabel said. “What sticks out to me about that game and that team was how close we were off the court. We had a bunch of great teammates who doubled as great people. Regardless of who took that last shot, I believe it would have gone in no matter what.”
That game isn’t just remembered by those who came out the victors. Stanley County Lady Buffaloes basketball coach Adam Dannenbring was an assistant coach on the Raiders. To him, it’s one of the top five games he’s ever been a part of.
“I remember not liking a few of the calls,” Dannenbring said. “We also missed a few free throws, and that’s what really cost us. Dean made one of the best threes I’ve ever seen in that game. Peyton’s shot at the end was heartbreaking as well. We had a great shot at the title that year. Our kids were so sad afterwards. That kind of game is what happens when you give Coach Becker a lot of time to prepare. He’ll throw some things at you.”
The Raiders ended up in fifth place that year. They defeated Brookings in another thriller the next day, and then proceeded to dismantle the Huron Tigers. As for the Govs, they finished in fourth place after a pair of losses to Aberdeen Central and Sioux Falls Lincoln. What sticks out in the minds of those who played in the game was how great it truly was.
“It was one of those games that you’re so locked in on the present moment that you forget what happened after,” Dean said. “When Peyton hit that shot, madness ensued. It was definitely one of the most fun games that I’ve ever been a part of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.