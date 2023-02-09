practice
Pierre's Remington Price during practice on Wednesday at T.F. Riggs High School.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Pierre senior guard Remington Price scored 24 points during the Governors’ 49-33 win over Huron on Tuesday at Huron Arena to surpass 1,000 career points. But this was only one of two significant accomplishments for Price.

She also set the program's new record in three-point field goals after making two against Yankton on Friday, moving past Emily Mikkelsen’s 175 buckets behind the arc. And after going a perfect 5-of-5 from long range versus the Tigers, Price has now made 181 for her career.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

