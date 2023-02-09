Pierre senior guard Remington Price scored 24 points during the Governors’ 49-33 win over Huron on Tuesday at Huron Arena to surpass 1,000 career points. But this was only one of two significant accomplishments for Price.
She also set the program's new record in three-point field goals after making two against Yankton on Friday, moving past Emily Mikkelsen’s 175 buckets behind the arc. And after going a perfect 5-of-5 from long range versus the Tigers, Price has now made 181 for her career.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “After the games, all of my teammates and coaches were super happy for me. I owe a lot of it to them, too.”
Even in a road game, Huron took a moment to recognize Price when she put herself in Pierre’s record books on Tuesday.
“I actually didn’t even realize it at first until the coach took a timeout right after I made it, and then they told me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Price said. “It was really nice of them to say something over the announcement, (and) it was good to get the win.”
Price explained how she’s gotten to this point of cementing herself in Govs lore.
“I put a lot of extra time in outside of the season,” she said. “I started playing varsity my eighth-grade year. I think we started out with four wins the first year and then each year (after) we’ve had a few more. I think that just shows all the hard work with the team and by myself. It’s paid off, and I think it’s really showing this year.”
Pierre head coach Kirk Beebout expressed gratitude for his senior guard.
“I’m grateful I’ve had the opportunity to coach her,” he said. “She brings so much to the team. Not only what she does on the floor, but she’s just a great representative of what we want our program to stand for. She really cares about other people, she’s kind, she’s coachable and she has the right attitude. Remi is someone that you root for, and when good things happen for her, you’re really happy for her.”
When asked about Price's impact on the Govs girls basketball program, Beebout noted her dedication to not only make herself a better basketball player but her teammates as well.
“She’s just stuck with it,” he said. “A lot of kids in her same situation would get frustrated or maybe not have such a positive outlook or attitude. And because she was able to maintain that attitude, it’s really elevated our program because all the other kids see that, too, and then they bring that positive attitude.”
Beebout continued.
“We owe a lot of our growth to our program — even before I got here — just to what Remi has put forth with her work ethic and what she brings to the floor for us,” he said. “She’s always been a consistent scorer for us, but there’s been times where she’s one of one or two scorers out there. So she’s had a lot of pressure on her. And now, she’s helped other girls develop. So now, every time we're on the floor, we have five girls out there that can all score and work together. Remi’s a big part of that, and that only helps her game.”
Price shared what’s next for her, as she approaches the final five games of her high school career.
“Just keep winning games and go to the state tournament with my team,” she said. “I think now I can really focus on doing what we do in practice and then going out and getting the win.”
Pierre currently is tied with Sioux Falls Jefferson for the second-best record in AA at 13-2 and is third in the standings. The Govs also hold a five-game winning streak and look to make it six when they travel to Bismarck, North Dakota, to face the Demons on Friday at 7 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
