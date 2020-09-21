The effects of last week’s closure of Pierre T.F. Riggs High School due to COVID-19, and the ensuing cancellations/postponements of sporting events, are still being felt this week. Pierre T.F. Riggs athletic director Brian Moser announced more rescheduling of sporting events.
The previously scheduled Pierre soccer games against the Brookings Bobcats in Brookings that were to take place on Thursday will now be played on Saturday. The boys varsity match is scheduled to start at noon, while the girls varsity match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. Last Thursday’s postponed matches against Sioux Falls Roosevelt in Sioux Falls will now be played on Monday. Junior varsity matches will start at 4 p.m. CT, while both the boys varsity and girls varsity matches will start at 6 p.m. CT.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team was scheduled to play against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles on Thursday. That match will now be played on Oct. 29 in Aberdeen. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
The Capital Journal will provide more updates on postponements, cancellations and rescheduled games and events throughout the week.
