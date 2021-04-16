Hunting license holders not planning on hunting for any reason, can return their tags to the Game, Fish and Parks department to receive a full refund, no questions asked, and preference points for that season will be retained.
Any returned license will be posted on the GFP licensing website and available via the lottery process. Hunters applying for return tags will be able to put in a first and second choice for each season. Preference points will not be used during this process. In many cases, a current license holder for that season will not be eligible to apply for a returned tag.
Currently, the Prairie Spring Turkey is eligible for return tags. Online applications for returned licenses will be taken from 12 p.m. CST April 14 until 8 a.m. CST April 19. The lottery draw will be on April 19, and the tags will be mailed out that day. Current Prairie Spring Turkey returned licenses eligible for draw include two in hunting unit 36A32 (large areas north and east of Pierre) and two in unit 58B32 (tiny area south of the Oahe Dam).
