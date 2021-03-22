The Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders defeated the O’Gorman Knights 60-37 in the Class AA State Championship Game at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City on Saturday night. The game was the final basketball game held at the Civic Center due to the Monument Arena being built next door.
The Rough Riders led 8-7 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 19-11 at halftime, and 43-26 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Knights 17-11 in the fourth quarter.
The Knights shot less than 20 percent from the field in the loss, while the Rough Riders made over 36 percent in all shooting categories. The Rough Riders had a 47-44 rebounding edge. The Knights had 13 turnovers, while the Rough Riders had 11 turnovers.
Senior guard Tyler Feldkamp had 20 points to lead the Rough Riders. Junior center Marcus Phillips had 14 points, while senior guard Tucker Large had 10 points.
Senior forward Kade Moffit led the Knights with 18 points. Senior center Eddie Meylor had eight points.
Other teams to win placing games in the Class AA State Tournament include Yankton, Aberdeen Central and Mitchell.
