Pierre T.F. Riggs Athletic Director Brian Moser announced on Wednesday that the school will move to Tier 2 for fan attendance for athletic events for the winter season.
Tier 2 means that masks will be required for all K-12 students. Adults will be encouraged to wear masks. Limited tickets for sporting events and social distancing will be encouraged. Fans are not allowed to sit on bleachers that are marked off with tape.
For gymnastic events held at the Pierre Administration Building, two tickets will be given per athlete. All students will need a ticket to enter. There will be approximately 48 tickets available for gymnastic events at the Administration Building. For gymnastics invitationals held at Riggs Gymnasium, six tickets will be given per athlete. High school students will be allowed to attend. Elementary and middle school students will both need a ticket and to sit with their parents. Approximately 144 tickets will be available per pod.
Wrestlers will be given four tickets per athlete for duals, triangulars and invitationals. High school students will be allowed to attend. Elementary and middle school students will both need a ticket and to sit with their parents. Approximately 400 tickets will be available for duals and triangulars, while 448 tickets will be available for invitationals. Action at invitationals will take place in both gyms.
For basketball, four tickets per athlete will be available. High school students will be allowed to attend. Elementary and middle school students must have a ticket to enter. They must sit with their parents. Approximately 400 tickets will be available.
For the middle school events, there will be unlimited tickets for middle school basketball. The gym will be cleaned after each game. There will be three games per night. Middle school wrestling will have four tickets available per athlete. Middle school age students will be allowed to attend. High school and elementary students will need a ticket to enter. Approximately 400 tickets will be available.
Tier 1 attendance means open attendance. All K-12 students will be required to wear masks. Tier 3 means a mask requirement for all spectators on top of Tier 2 policies. Tier 4 means no fans. If you cannot make it to an event, check to see if it is livestreamed on the Pierre NFHS website.
