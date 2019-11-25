The Pierre T.F. Riggs Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019 was announced on Monday. The class members will be Scott Rislov, Kim Merkwan-Schaeffer, Douglas Edison Shangreaux, Jesse Ahlers and Shane Prunty. They will be honored at halftime of the Governors boys basketball game against Harrisburg on Dec. 13. Here are their accolades:
Scott Rislov
As a quarterback at Riggs, Scott Rislov was twice an All-ESD selection. As a senior, hew as All-State and USA Today Honorable Mention All-American. At the end of his career, Rislov held every passing record for the Govs, including single game, season, and career records as well as the longest interception returned for a touchdown. Rislov also played two years of basketball at Riggs, where he was All-Conference, All-State and All-Tournament. He played three years of American Legion Post 8 baseball. Rislove went on to play football at the University of North Dakota for the 1999 and 2000 seasons, then onto Ellsworth College for the 2001 season, where he was named All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-American. His football career took him to San Jose State University. Rislov became the only player in school history to pass for more than 3000 yards twice. He started all 24 games he played for the Spartans, and had more than twice as many touchdown passes (40) as interceptions (19). He closed his college career by earning Blue team offensive MVP honors in the 2003 Blue-Gray All Star Classic, and was the 2003 Male Athlete of the Year awarded by the SD Sportswriters Association. Rislov signed with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2004, where he attended a training camp. Rislov joined the AFL’s Nashville Kats for the 2005 season. He spent the next three years breaking numerous arena league football records. He still makes his home in San Jose with wife Alana, and children Ella, Harper, and Ryder.
Kim Merkwan-Schaeffer
Kim Merkwan-Schaeffer joins her husband and brother in the Pierre Athletic Hall of Fame as a standout athlete for the Lady Governors. She is most remembered for her prowess as a track star, especially as a hurdler. As a sophomore, Merkwan-Schaeffer set the school record in the 100 meter hurdles at 15.5, and placed second at the state meet. As a junior, Merkwan-Schaeffer was the Pierre Legion Relay Will Robinson Outstanding Athlete, winning both the 100 meter hurdles and long jump. She was the ESD and State Champion in the 100 meter hurdles. Along with being a homecoming candidate and boys basketball cheerleader during her senior year, Merkwan-Schaeffer helped the girls basketball team by being second in rebounding and scoring. She continued her hurdle dominance by winning the ESD and region 100 meter hurdles, placing second at State. Merkwan-Schaeffer and her husband Troy make their home in Rapid City with their three children.
Douglas Edison Shangreaux
Douglas Edison Shangreaux graduated from Riggs High School in 1960, where he was a three-sport athlete lettering his sophomore, junior, and senior years in football, basketball, and track. In his senior year, he was named to the All-State Football team as a tight end. Shangreaux was chosen as the Homecoming Marshall for Minneshosho Days as homecoming was known back then. After graduation, he attended South Dakota State College, now South Dakota State University, on a football scholarship. Shangreaux was active in Riggs extra-curricular activities in addition to sports. He served on the Riggs Student Council for three years, was chosen as a Junior Rotarian, and Senior Kiwanian. He was a member of the Boys Monogram Club his junior and senior years. He was a candidate for Riggs mayor. He was in Latin Club, was in Riggs Choir his sophomore, junior and senior years, and was even chosen as “Envied Dancer” in a Riggs High popularity poll. Shangreaux’s lifelong dream of becoming a policeman came true in 1976 when he entered the Clark County Sheriff Academy. He spent 24 years in law enforcement in Las Vegas as a motorcycle patrol officer and Metro Undercover Vice Squad until retiring in 2000. Sadly, Shangreaux passed away in 2002.
Jesse Ahlers
Jesse Ahlers was an explosive receiver and multi-sport athlete for the Pierre Governors from 1997-1999. Ahlers, along with quarterback Scott Rislov, was a part of a dynamic quarterback-receiver combination that rewrote the books on passing in South Dakota. Many of Ahlers’ records still stand today, including Career Receptions (107), Single Season Receptions (63), and Single Season Receiving Yards (1,193). His single season receiving yards record is a current state record. Ahlers’s other accomplishments include: three-time ESD All-Conference football, All-State football, Football Elite 45, two-year starter in basketball, state track medalist, 4.0 GPA and National Honor Society member. Ahlers capped off his athletic career at the University of North Dakota, where he was a key player on the 2001 Div. II National Championship team and National Runner-Up in 2003. Ahlers was a three-year starter and Academic All-American while at North Dakota.
Shane Prunty
Shane Prunty was a prolific shooting guard for the Pierre Governors from 1995-97. During his time under head coach Skip Kurth, Prunty was named 95-97 ESD All-Conference as well as team MVP his season season. Prunty was a 1997 Mr. Basketball finalist and Coaches Association Gatorade Player of the Year candidate. In 1997, Prunty made the All-State Boys Basketball team. He was also a two-time All-State infielder for the Pierre Legion baseball team. Prunty attended the University of Sioux Falls as a dual sport athlete in basketball and baseball where he was named basketball rookie of the year in 1998 for the USF Cougars, At Riggs, Prunty currently ranks fourth in single-season scoring (439 points, 1996), sixth in career three-pointers (106), and sixth in career points (1,080). Prunty, and his wife Laura, and three children have made their home in Pierre and operate Prunty Chiropractic. They continue to be strong supporters of Governor athletics.
Aside from the individual athletes being honored on Dec. 13, there will be three Hall of Fame Teams honored at halftime of the boys basketball game against Brandon Valley on Feb. 8. Teams honored on that night include the 1944 Governors boys basketball team, 1974 Governors wrestling team, and 1979 Governors boys basketball team.
