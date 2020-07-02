191104-sports-PierreFootball_outbound 21.jpg

Govs cheerleaders cheer for their team in round one of the playoffs against Spearfish Spartans at Hollister Field Oct. 31 in Pierre.

Tryouts for the sideline cheer and competitive cheer teams at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School will be held Wednesday, July 8 through Friday, July 10 at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. Tryouts are from 4 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT.

Athletes can either attend the Wednesday workout, the Thursday workout, or both Wednesday and Thursday to learn the cheers, dance and the school songs. Tryouts will be on Friday. If any athlete or parent has any questions, they are asked to contact Coach Brewer at ashley.brewer@k12.sd.us, or Coach Paulson at Courtney.Hoff@k12.sd.us.

