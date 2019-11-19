The Pierre T.F. Riggs Gymnasium was home to a Welcome Home ceremony for the 2019 Class 11AA State Football Champion Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors on Monday night.
KCCR sports director Jon Winkler emceed the event. The first person to make a speech was Pierre T.F. Riggs athletic director Brian Moser, who talked about how this year’s team was, in his words, perfect. A season highlight video and audio clips of the Govs’ championship game were shown to the audience. Next up to talk was Pierre T.F. Riggs head football coach Steve Steele, who thanked the kids on the team for their hard work, as well as the community for their support. Defensive coordinator Shawn Lewis spoke about the pregame speeches he has given the team, and about the defense of the Governors, which did not trail once during the season. Senior quarterback Garrett Stout, lineman Grey Zabel and wide receiver Andrew Coverdale were the final people to speak. They thanked their teammates, coaches, family and the media. Vanilla and chocolate cake was provided by the Pierre Athletic Booster Club after the conclusion of the ceremony.
The Governors finished the season with a 12-0 record. They defeated the Brookings Bobcats 32-16 in the Class 11AA State Football Championship last Friday. The Governors broke the South Dakota record for most points scored in a season, amongst many other records. This was their third straight Class 11AA State Football Championship.
